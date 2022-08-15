PICTURES Crowds have rocking good time at Bands on the Bank in Wainfleet

So many people turned up to watch the live bands in the paddock at Bateman’s Brewery that staff at the bar were run off their feet,

However those in the queue had plenty of great music to take their minds of the heat.

The line-up included Another Girl, Another Planet, Cuttin’ Loose, Zebra Bank UK, Glass Shadow, Local Heroes and Revolve r.

A statement from Bateman’s said a lot of hard work had gone into organising the event but acknowledged many left queueing for the bar.

It said: “Thank you for your patience and understanding at the bar.

"We unfortunately had no idea it would be as busy as it was as we had sold a lot less tickets online that we had done the previous year.

"Following last year’s comments we moved the lorry to create more sitting area.

"We also had more catering vans as last year we were criticised for not having enough food choices.

"We hope at least you enjoyed the music.”

In spite of some criticism, there was plenty of support.

Leah Donovan said: “Thank you to everyone involved in organising the event. It’s never easy. We have a super time.”

Nic DeVeaux also had a great time. “We last came in 2017 and the attendance was clearly much higher this time.

"Great selection of food and the gin tents looked so tempting – I was sadly the designated driver.

"I would suggest more bars in the future – if the queue is split it won’t look so long.”

1. Bands on the Bank All smiles (from left) Mark Shaw, Debbie Cumberworth, Helen Kennedy, David Young, Julie Croft of Skegness Photo: David Dawson

2. Bands on the Bank We're rocking: Pictured (from left)Donna Cocks and Bev Ellis of Heckington Photo: David Dawson

3. Bands on the Bank Enjoying a cool beer are (from left) Fed Jones, Jason Cuppleditch, Cliff Boom and Leanne Beisley. Photo: David dawson

4. Bands on the Bank More people than were expected turned up for this year's Bands on the Bank. Photo: David Dawson