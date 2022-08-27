PICTURES: Curtain call for show in Skegness helping children and animals of Ukraine

The Janice Sutton Theatre School has been performing ‘Stage Struck at the Embassy Theatre in Skegness every Thursday during the summer holidays.

One of Janice’s former dancers, Debbie Jenner, says it’s a show not to be missed.

Debbie said: “Not only will you have a fabulous evening being entertained by a ridiculously talented cast and dazzled by the gorgeous choreography, costumes and lighting, but you will indirectly be supporting the Ukrainian Humanity appeal supporting the Children and Animals of Ukraine.

“Janice is proud to support this cause through this production.

"I've known her nearly all my life. She is a legend and has shaped so many people's lives in and around Skegness.

"She has the biggest heart and is a true humanitarian. Please show your support.”

For tickets, visit embassytheatre.co.uk

