The Easter bunny was out making mischief at a farm museum in Skegness – with children enjoying hunting for eggs and other activities.

Families flocked to the volunteer-led The Village Church Farm on Sunday to join in the fun – helping boost the coffers with much-needed funds for the upkeep of the Georgian/Victorian farmhouse and buildings.

A massive donation of more than £1,500 was also presented to the museum by Carnival Queen Katie Willits, who raised the money with a quiz night, tombola at the Hildreds Centre, a pet show and raffles.

"We are overwhelmed and can’t thank her enough,” said assistant manager ad volunteer Maxeen Andrew. “We had a fantastic day and lots of people have told us it was the best Easter event we have had.

"We had more stalls than ever before and we made sure our Easter egg hunt had something for everyone – even for those who can’t have chocolate.”

1 . EASTER AT THE VILLAGE CHURCH FARM Easter Bunny with (from left) Emna Khatib, 5, and Ezzohra Khatib, 6, of Burgh le Marsh Photo: David Dawson

2 . EASTER AT THE VILLAGE CHURCH FARM Carnival Queen Summer Willets presents a cheque for £500 to volunteer Mike Walton for the restoration of Bon, the steam engine. Photo: Katie Willetts

3 . EASTER AT THE VILLAGE CHURCH FARM Found one! Ellie-May Thompson, 9, and Lacey Fitzpatrick, 11, of Skegness, discover an egg i a tree. Photo: David Dawson

4 . EASTER AT THE VILLAGE CHURCH FARM Carnival Queen Summer Willetts, 13 , and Carnival Princess Rosie Cawley, 6, hunting for eggs. Photo: David Dawson