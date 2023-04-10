Register
Summer Willetts presents a cheque for more than £1,000 to (from left) assistant manager and volunteer Maxeen Andrew and manager Naomi Walton.Summer Willetts presents a cheque for more than £1,000 to (from left) assistant manager and volunteer Maxeen Andrew and manager Naomi Walton.
PICTURES: Easter fun brings massive boost at farm museum in Skegness

The Easter bunny was out making mischief at a farm museum in Skegness – with children enjoying hunting for eggs and other activities.

By Chrissie Redford
Published 10th Apr 2023, 12:18 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 17:30 BST

Families flocked to the volunteer-led The Village Church Farm on Sunday to join in the fun – helping boost the coffers with much-needed funds for the upkeep of the Georgian/Victorian farmhouse and buildings.

A massive donation of more than £1,500 was also presented to the museum by Carnival Queen Katie Willits, who raised the money with a quiz night, tombola at the Hildreds Centre, a pet show and raffles.

"We are overwhelmed and can’t thank her enough,” said assistant manager ad volunteer Maxeen Andrew. “We had a fantastic day and lots of people have told us it was the best Easter event we have had.

"We had more stalls than ever before and we made sure our Easter egg hunt had something for everyone – even for those who can’t have chocolate.”

Easter Bunny with (from left) Emna Khatib, 5, and Ezzohra Khatib, 6, of Burgh le Marsh

1. EASTER AT THE VILLAGE CHURCH FARM

Easter Bunny with (from left) Emna Khatib, 5, and Ezzohra Khatib, 6, of Burgh le Marsh Photo: David Dawson

Carnival Queen Summer Willets presents a cheque for £500 to volunteer Mike Walton for the restoration of Bon, the steam engine.

2. EASTER AT THE VILLAGE CHURCH FARM

Carnival Queen Summer Willets presents a cheque for £500 to volunteer Mike Walton for the restoration of Bon, the steam engine. Photo: Katie Willetts

Found one! Ellie-May Thompson, 9, and Lacey Fitzpatrick, 11, of Skegness, discover an egg i a tree.

3. EASTER AT THE VILLAGE CHURCH FARM

Found one! Ellie-May Thompson, 9, and Lacey Fitzpatrick, 11, of Skegness, discover an egg i a tree. Photo: David Dawson

Carnival Queen Summer Willetts, 13 , and Carnival Princess Rosie Cawley, 6, hunting for eggs.

4. EASTER AT THE VILLAGE CHURCH FARM

Carnival Queen Summer Willetts, 13 , and Carnival Princess Rosie Cawley, 6, hunting for eggs. Photo: David Dawson

