PICTURES: Extra tables but all are full of festive cheer at the Storehouse in Skegness

Excited volunteers setting up the Big Festive Feast in Skegness accidentally prepared too many tables – but still managed to fill them all.

The biggest free event yet organised by the Skegness Standard and hosted by Lunch Box 5000 at the Storehouse was attended by more than 100 senior citizens and vulnerable people who came together to celebrate Christmas.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Tony Tye came along wearing two Christmas hats – in his council role welcoming guests and as a member of the Rotary Club of Skegness, who helped distribute the food donated by Norfolk-based Buckingham Emergency Foods to both Big Festive Feast venues in Skegness and Wainfleet.

He said: “It has been a pleasure to be involved in this community event and welcome guests. I hope everyone has a wonderful time.”

This is the 10th year the Skegness Standard newspaper group has been involved in delivering festive feasts at locations around the county with the help of the Norfolk-based charity Buckinginham Emergency Foods, local businesses, community groups, councillors and volunteers.

As well as the support of Coun Tye – other councillors also contributed, with Richard Cunnington and Pete Barry buying sparkling grape juice for the meal and Danny and Billy Brookes providing tablecloths and crackers.

The festive setting was completed with a real Christmas tree, donated by Chapel St Leonards Carden Centre.

Jeanette Morley, Community Champion at Tesco, donned her Mrs Claus outfit and went along with her ‘elf’ assistant Vanessa Edwards to help serve meals. Tesco had also donated additional items for the meal but also provided goody bags for the guests.

Festive entertainment was provided by internationally-renowned singer Aday, who was sponsored by the New Park Club of Skegness..

After the last meal was served, hostess Bamidele Akomolafe, of Lunch Box 5000, addressed guests and said they had been delighted to host the event. “We are so grateful to the many people who have come forward to help us with donations and by volunteering on the day,” she said.

Guest, Teresa Woodland, commented: “I came last year but if possible I think it was even better this year. This event is the true meaning of Christmas – bringing vulnerable and lonely people together and being able to feel that spirit of giving.”

1. BIG FESTIVE FEAST STOREHOUSE IN SKEGNESS Hostess Bamidele Akomolafe (left) with volunteer Donna Carlton by the tree donated by Chapel St Leonards Garden Centre. Photo: David Dawson Photo Sales

2. BIG FESTIVE FEAST STOREHOUSE IN SKEGNESS Volunteers in the kitchen at the Storehouse who prepared the meal with hostess Bamidele Akomolafe l. Photo: David Dawson Photo Sales

3. BIG FESTIVE FEAST STOREHOUSE IN SKEGNESS Out and about are (from left) Jackie Whetton, Freda Sylvester, Caroline Morris, Jean Sweeny, Michelle Tonglett and Christopher Sweeney of Syne Hills Care Home. Photo: David Dawson Photo Sales

4. BIG FESTIVE FEAST STOREHOUSE IN SKEGNESS Guests (from left) Debbie-Louise Carlton-Pritchard 12, Donna Carlton, Jane Sheehan and Dave Heslin Photo: David Dawson Photo Sales