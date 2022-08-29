Register
PICTURES: Family fun and live music at Chapel St Leonards summer festival

Crowds headed to Chapel St Leonards to enjoy the last Bank Holiday of the summer at a family festival.

By Chrissie Redford
Monday, 29th August 2022, 9:41 am
Enjoying the fun are the Malkin-Wood family (from left) Rebecca, Rosie , Rowan, 7, Carol Malkin-Jones, Riley, 10
The annual event, organised by the parish council with support from Visit Lincolnshire Coastal BID, took place on the Village Green on Saturday and Sunday.

It featured live music, children’s entertainers, rides, a tombola and craft stalls.

On the Saturday night a grand fireworks display held on Chapel St Leonards beach saw the first day of fun go out with a bang.

Brian Sarson, Sonia Sarson and Richard Sarson selling their Amigurumi toys
Stephen Oakes, Graham Loomber, Steve Taylor and Sylvia Turner of Chapel Point Coastwatch
Stephanie Selby of The Joker Entertainment
Cheers - Gina Fury, Amanda Simpson, Courtney Simpson, Wayne Fury and Scott Simpson.
Soaking up the late summer sun are Lyndsay and Dave Binch
Tracey Edge, Miki Gibson, Sue Quarmby and Toni Black.
Charlie Grace performing at the summer festival.