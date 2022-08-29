PICTURES: Family fun and live music at Chapel St Leonards summer festival
Crowds headed to Chapel St Leonards to enjoy the last Bank Holiday of the summer at a family festival.
The annual event, organised by the parish council with support from Visit Lincolnshire Coastal BID, took place on the Village Green on Saturday and Sunday.
It featured live music, children’s entertainers, rides, a tombola and craft stalls.
On the Saturday night a grand fireworks display held on Chapel St Leonards beach saw the first day of fun go out with a bang.