PICTURES: First class fun for care home residents in Skegness

And that’s exactly what happened at Syne Hills Care Home in Skegness as the county’s schoolchildren returned to classes.

Staff and residents took on the role of teachers and pupils and explored a number of different subjects – always with the focus on having a fun time.

“We even had our own cheer leaders cheering on the science classes, sports day and art class,” said Hayley Peace, Syne Hills manager.

Resident David Poore was one of the top students. He said: “Wow, going back to school in second grade at a 82 years of age – I’d never have thought it.”

One of the highlights was a fire class – and one lucky 94 year old resident even got to have a go at firing it off.

Cheryl Curtis, care home coordinator, said the day had been successful. She said: “It brought back great memories to reminisce over.”

1. dave poore.jpg First class effort from Dave Poore. Photo: JPI Media

2. hayley peace and cheryl curtis.jpg Manager Hayley Peace and care home co-ordinator ready for a spot of cheerleading. Photo: JPIU Media

3. louise rider and pat blundell.jpg Louise Rider and Pat Blundell. Photo: JPI Media

4. pat blendell and barbara tonglet.jpg Break time with Pat Blundell and Barbara Tonglet. Photo: JPI Media