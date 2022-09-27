PICTURES: Goldwings roar into Skegness to light up seafront and help charity

The annual event returns to the coast the weekend for its seventh spectacular year, raising vital funds for a charity close to the riders’ hearts.

Last year the display and parade raised £3,000 for LIVES First Responders and it is expected to have achieved similar amounts with between 2-3,000 riders attracted from all over the region.

LIVES First Responders, a volunteer-led charity which supports the emergency services across Lincolnshire, has again been chosen at the event’s charity because it provides emergency life-saving care in critical situations by arriving at the scene of an incident when no-one else can.

"They rely solely on donations and are all volunteers and many people don’t realise how invaluable they are,” explained organiser Mike Sands.

“Within our Lincolnshire region of the Goldwing Owners Club, they have been the First Responders called to at least four members of our group.”

Ahead of the the parade, when riders light up the seafront as they roar along a circuit through town, there was a display of bikes in the main shopping street of Lumley Road.

Mayor, Coun Tony Tye went along for the start of the parade.

Mr Sands said he was delighted so many families turned out to see the free display and the evening’s light parade.

Riders will lined up in Lumley Road and then set off on a route along Grand Parade and North Parade and back to Clock Tower three times before heading out of town back to Chapel St Leonard.

"The whole day went exceptionally well with a good turnout of bikes, trikes and plenty of people at the nightime parade,” said Sandy. “I would imagine in the region of 2-3,000 people were lining the streets, cheering and clapping.

"My thanks go to everyone who supported us and attended.

"We had almost 80 Goldwings on the parade which stretched the full length of the prom.

"A fantastic free event raising money for ‘Lives’.”

The date for next year’s event has already been set for September 23, 2023.

1. Skegness Light Parade Skegness Light Parade. Photo: David Dawson

2. Skegness Light Parade Skegness Light Parade Photo: David Dawson

3. Skegness Light Parade Crowds lined the street to watch the Skegness Light Parade Photo: David Dawson

4. Skegness Light Parade Flying the flag for the Skegness Light Parade. Photo: David Dawson