Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

PICTURES: Great turnout for Santa runs in Skegness and Wainfleet

More than two hundred people braved chilly, showery conditions to bring some festive cheer to the area at annual Santa runs.

By Chrissie Redford
7 minutes ago
Updated 5th Dec 2022, 1:12pm
Start of the Santa Run in Skegness.
Start of the Santa Run in Skegness.

Two 5k events took place on Sunday – with the one in Skegness organised by the Rotary Club and the RNLI and the Rosey Nosey event in Wainfleet run by the local Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crew and Batemans.

In Skegness, competitors ran along the seafront to boost the RNLI and local charities. “We were pleased with the turnout as it was our first big event since Covid,” said Mayor of Skegness Coun Tony Tye, who was wearing two hats on the day as he is also a Rotarian.

Once hundred and 69 runners turned out for the Wainfleet event, which started at Bateman’s in aid of the Firefighters Charity. Competitors included fire crews from Wainfleet, Alford, Spilsby, Leverton and Kirton and Chief Fire Officer Mark Baxter.

Most Popular

The Skegness Santa Run route took runners along the seafront.

One of the organisers, Kevin Beard, said: “It’s been great to see so many support the event.”

Vita Ahatii with her dog, Dolly at the Skegness Santa Run.
Ready, steady, Santas (from left) Hannah Willis, Primrose Willis 4, Noah Robertson 4 and Laura Robertson in Skegness
Start of the Santa Run by the Lifeboat Station in Skegness.
Kate and James Tett with Theo Tett 6 and Archie Tett 10 in Skegness
Happy faces at the Skegness race (from left) Mandy Armstrong, Sheila Wright, Anabel Bradley
Elaine Parker with her grandson Rohan Charles 11 of Chapel St Leonards, in Skegness.
Festive walkies in Skegness (from left) April Farthing and Wendy Farthing with dog, Mini
Warming up for the Santa Run in Skegness
Santas running along the seafront in Skegness.
Ho, ho, ho - firefighters in the Rosey Nosey Santa Run in Wainfleet.
Best seat in the run... heading home at the Rosey Nosey Santa Run in Wainfleet.
Dogs ran too - runners in the Rosey Nosey Santa Run in Wainfleet.
A fire crew racing to the finish in the Rosey Nosey Santa Run in Wainfleet.
Celebration time (from left) Samantha East, Oliver East, Vicki Bush of Wainfleet
Steve and Jane Rigby of Leverton at the Rosey Nosey Santa Run in Wainfleet.
RNLIRotary Club