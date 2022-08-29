PICTURES: Horses are stars of medieval tournament at animal sanctuary near Spilsby

The annual event was held over the Bank Holiday at Northcote Heavy Horse Centre in Great Steeping.

The centre is a registered charity and takes in horses and smaller animals and gives them a forever home.

Fundraisers like this are vital to the survival of the sanctuary, which runs with the help of volunteers.

The event featured exciting demonstrations of medieval riding skills, aerial acrobats, equestrian vaulting, stalls and a barbecue.

There was also the opportunity for visitors to meet the animals and see what goes on at the sanctuary.

Weekday activities during the holidays have included pony grooming, llama walking, barn owl experiences, demonstrations, talks and the opportunity to watch ferret playtime.

For more details about the sanctuary, events and volunteering opportunities, or to make a donation, visit the at website at northcotehorses.com

1. Medieval Tournament Medieval riding displays were highlight of the tournament. Photo: David Dawson

2. Medieval Tournament Emma and Simon Chamberlain with (from left) Ben Chamberlain 4, Jessica Chamberlain 9 and Lucy Chamberlain 6 Photo: David Dawson

3. Medieval Tournament In the sticks but still smiling is Layla Bateley 9 of Old Leake Photo: David Dawson

4. Medieval Tournament All the fun of the Medieval Tournament. Photo: David Dawson