PICTURES: Horses are stars of medieval tournament at animal sanctuary near Spilsby
Horses were the stars of a medieval tournament held over the Bank Holiday at an animal centre near Spilsby.
The annual event was held over the Bank Holiday at Northcote Heavy Horse Centre in Great Steeping.
The centre is a registered charity and takes in horses and smaller animals and gives them a forever home.
Fundraisers like this are vital to the survival of the sanctuary, which runs with the help of volunteers.
The event featured exciting demonstrations of medieval riding skills, aerial acrobats, equestrian vaulting, stalls and a barbecue.
There was also the opportunity for visitors to meet the animals and see what goes on at the sanctuary.
Weekday activities during the holidays have included pony grooming, llama walking, barn owl experiences, demonstrations, talks and the opportunity to watch ferret playtime.
For more details about the sanctuary, events and volunteering opportunities, or to make a donation, visit the at website at northcotehorses.com