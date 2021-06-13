PICTURES: How bar in Skegness celebrated England's first win in Euro 20
Cheers could be hear across town when a bar in Skegness went all out for England's first match in Euro 20.
Sunday, 13th June 2021, 7:03 pm
Churchills Wine & Sports Bar in Algitha Road had three 50" TVs outside and bookable seating indoors for the screens there so customers could get behind their team.
England s Euro 2020 campaign got off to a winning start as Raheem Sterling's goal secured victory over Croatia at Wembley. Their next game is against Scotland on Friday.
Soaking up the atmosphere with the customers were Churchills' owners Heidi and Paul Farrell. Dress in red and white Paul even painted his face as the England flag.
"It was a nice atmosphere and luckily the right result for the fans!," said Heidi.
Page 1 of 2