PICTURES: How many of these lost pubs do you remember?

The inferno in 2008 ripped through the Square Peg - once a regular haunt for Northern Soul fans.
Forty-five appliances from all over the county battled the blaze, which broke out in the pub basement.
However, the fire spread to Whisky A Go Go nightclub and an adjoining fish and chip shop and the pub was no more.
Memories like this are included in a new community campaign - The Lost Pubs Project - which aims to archive the decline of the English pub and gather people's stories about them before they are lost forever.
According to a 2020 report by the Office of National Statistics, some areas in the county lost over a third of their pubs between 2001 and 2019.
Already The Lost Pubs Project has 40,008 venues from across the country listed, with 26,449 photos. This includes 847 lost pubs in Lincolnshire.
A spokesperson for the project, who is urging people to share their memories, said: "Help our community project to archive these lost pubs before they are forgotten for ever.
"If you know of a pub which has closed at any time in the past, please submit it, together with any anecdotes, historical information, updates or photographs that you might have.
"Pubs do re-open from time to time, so if you see one on the site that is open please let us know."
As well as the Square Peg, pubs listed across East Lindsey include:
SKEGNESS
Old Friar, 38 Roman Bank.
Tuck Inn, 66 Castleton Boulevard.
Corkys , Lumley Road.
INGOLDMELLS
Three Tuns, High Street.
ALFORD
Anchor Inn, 2 East Street.
Black Horse, 31 South Street.
Hole In The Wall, Park Road.
Kings Head, West End.
Lucks Hall, Park Road.
Railway Tavern, 29 Station Road.
Stags Head, Park Road.
Three Tuns, Market Place.
Victoria, East End.
White Horse, West Street.
Steve (September 2019) contributed the Listed building details:
Public house. C17 with early C19 alterations. Possibly originally timber frame, now painted brick and render with stucco quoins and dressings, thatched roof with raised brick coped gables and 2 gable stacks. Single storey with attics, 3 bay front, having central boarded door in fluted surround with short hood on scrolled brackets, flanked by single tripartite glazing bar sashes with splayed rusticated stucco lintels with raised key blocks. Over the door is a niche containing the figure of a white horse. To the attic are 2 through eaves dormers with thatched gables and glazing bar sliding sashes and casements.
SPILSBY
Bull Hotel - Halton Road.
Kings Head, Boston Road.
Queens Head, Boston Road.
Shades (1990s) Church Street.
Wellington, Queen Street.
The Wellington, Queen Street
White Horse, Market Place.
EAST KEAL
Saracens Head, Main Road.
EAST KIRKBY
Waggon & Horses
FRISKNEY
Bricklayers Arms Eau Dike Road.
Good Intent, Church Road.
New Inn, Fodder Dyke Bank.
Three Tuns Wrights Lane.
HUNDLEBY
Fox & Hounds - closed 1964
*To share your memories with The Lost Pubs Project, visit www.closedpubs.co.uk We would also like to hear you memories of pubs in the area that are no longer here. Email pics and stories to [email protected]