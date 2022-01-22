PICTURES: How many of these lost pubs do you remember?

The Square Peg in Skegness was destroyed by fire in 2008. At the time, the Grand Parade venue was being redeveloped into a new leisure complex called Grand Central, which was open until 2016 when it was sold to Brian Bell, the owner of Lucky Strike and Waterfront Restaurant next door.

It was described as one of the "worst moments" of one Skegness resident's childhood - and many more locals remember seeing the devastating sight of a Skegness seafront pub engulfed by fire.

The inferno in 2008 ripped through the Square Peg - once a regular haunt for Northern Soul fans.

Forty-five appliances from all over the county battled the blaze, which broke out in the pub basement.

However, the fire spread to Whisky A Go Go nightclub and an adjoining fish and chip shop and the pub was no more.

Memories like this are included in a new community campaign - The Lost Pubs Project - which aims to archive the decline of the English pub and gather people's stories about them before they are lost forever.

According to a 2020 report by the Office of National Statistics, some areas in the county lost over a third of their pubs between 2001 and 2019.

Already The Lost Pubs Project has 40,008 venues from across the country listed, with 26,449 photos. This includes 847 lost pubs in Lincolnshire.

A spokesperson for the project, who is urging people to share their memories, said: "Help our community project to archive these lost pubs before they are forgotten for ever.

"If you know of a pub which has closed at any time in the past, please submit it, together with any anecdotes, historical information, updates or photographs that you might have.

"Pubs do re-open from time to time, so if you see one on the site that is open please let us know."

As well as the Square Peg, pubs listed across East Lindsey include:

SKEGNESS

Old Friar, 38 Roman Bank.

Tuck Inn, 66 Castleton Boulevard.

Corkys , Lumley Road.

INGOLDMELLS

Three Tuns, High Street.

ALFORD

Anchor Inn, 2 East Street.

Black Horse, 31 South Street.

Hole In The Wall, Park Road.

Kings Head, West End.

Lucks Hall, Park Road.

Railway Tavern, 29 Station Road.

Stags Head, Park Road.

Three Tuns, Market Place.

Victoria, East End.

White Horse, West Street.

Steve (September 2019) contributed the Listed building details:

Public house. C17 with early C19 alterations. Possibly originally timber frame, now painted brick and render with stucco quoins and dressings, thatched roof with raised brick coped gables and 2 gable stacks. Single storey with attics, 3 bay front, having central boarded door in fluted surround with short hood on scrolled brackets, flanked by single tripartite glazing bar sashes with splayed rusticated stucco lintels with raised key blocks. Over the door is a niche containing the figure of a white horse. To the attic are 2 through eaves dormers with thatched gables and glazing bar sliding sashes and casements.

SPILSBY

Bull Hotel - Halton Road.

Kings Head, Boston Road.

Queens Head, Boston Road.

Shades (1990s) Church Street.

Wellington, Queen Street.

The Wellington, Queen Street

White Horse, Market Place.

EAST KEAL

Saracens Head, Main Road.

EAST KIRKBY

Waggon & Horses

FRISKNEY

Bricklayers Arms Eau Dike Road.

Good Intent, Church Road.

New Inn, Fodder Dyke Bank.

Three Tuns Wrights Lane.

HUNDLEBY

Fox & Hounds - closed 1964

*To share your memories with The Lost Pubs Project, visit www.closedpubs.co.uk We would also like to hear you memories of pubs in the area that are no longer here. Email pics and stories to [email protected]

Corky's in Lumley Road, Skegness, was a popular wine bar in the 1980s. It still holds fond memories for a generation in an era when big perms and fluorescent ra-ra skirts were all the rage. A bit of a hidden gem, the 1980s bar was set back from Lumley Road down an alley. One former fan said it was the only place in town where you could largely escape the "grockles" - which is what locals called the holidaymakers, who poured into the town every summer. This was the place for a pint of Castlemaine or Old Bailey or, if you were trying to be classy, a Pernod and black. Former British former shot putter Geoff Capes featured in an advert for the bar. Pictured behind the bar holding a pint of beer, the ad read: "Our temporary barman seemed very CAPEable until he discovered the strength of our beer." The popular bar, which had a restaurant upstairs, was sold to developers in the 90s.

Anchor Inn, Alford

The Black Horse, Alford, was situated at 31 South Street. This grade-II listed pub is now used as a gym. Listed building details: Public house. c1820 with minor C20 alterations. Colourwashed brick, with stucco dressings, hipped concrete tiled roof, with single ridge stack. 2 storey, 3 bay front, having central C20 door with plain fanlight, having pedimented wooden doorcase with Doric pilasters, flanked by single glazing bar sashes. To first floor central blank opening has black horse figure, flanked by C20 casement windows. All windows have rusticated splayed stucco lintels with keyblocks. To right a contemporary single storey single bay projecting block contains a single sash and square angle stack.

Railway Tavern, Alford.

