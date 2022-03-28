PICTURES: Hundreds explore Spilsby in a different light

Hundreds of families turned out for the third Spilsby Light Night and were given plenty to think about.

Historic landmarks in the town were transformed into stunning works of art - many created on the night at interactive displays and projected onto the buildings.

As eyes were drawn above the usual level of the hustle and bustle of a market town, quirky architecture burst into life and left you wondering about life must have been in times gone by.

But it was the haunting voices of children who are the future of the town that were most memorable.

More than 100 Houses of Light were displayed around the churchyard of St James’ Church, with a soundtrack of young people’s voices sharing their thoughts about their town and their lives.

The display was made by Lumo Workshop and Grubby Kneez, a children’s youth theatre group run from the Sessions House

Organisers The Sessions House CIC in partnership with Different Light - a creative collective of local artists, technicians and producers - had worked hard with local schools before the night.

International graffiti artist Mohammed Ali from Soul City Arts in Birmingham shared some of his creative skills and passions with children at Spilsby Primary Academy and set them and local scouts a challenge to make their own billboard poster designs.

The pupils' creations were shown on a screen inside the Methodist Church.

Local schools and community groups, including the 2nd Spilsby Scouts, had also been working on a series of artistic installations to illuminate the town.

There was also be an exhibition of digital images created by pupils from Woodlands Academy, projected inside St James’ Church.

Another popular 'hive' of activity in town was Artizani with their amazing Illuminated Bees, where shrieks of joy could be heard from children and their parents as they tried out some of the activities.

Other interactive activities including Digital Graffiti, the Shadow Stage and the Marvellous Mechanical Musical Machine, which was originally commissioned for East Lindsey’s Festive Fabuloso project last December.

Barret Hodgson from Vent Media projected onto the front of the Sessions House as a silent disco took place and there was a dance performance called ‘Preppers’ by Casson and Friends

A VR experience was given by Leicester-based tech company MBD, and there was a projection by local digital artist Simon le Boggit.

Spilsby Light Night is produced by The Sessions House CIC in partnership with Different Light, a creative collective of local artists, technicians and producers.

The free event was made possible by a grant from Arts Council England along with additional financial support from East Lindsey District Council and Spilsby Town Council, as well as from local businesses Tongs Engineering, Sills & Betteridge and J&A with extra support from Magna Vitae and the SO Festival too.

“We were thrilled with the turnout and the response to the third Spilsby Light Night on Saturday," said Simon Hollingworth, Creative Producer, Different Light Collective and Co-producer of Spilsby Light Night.

"Well over a thousand people came out to see the illuminations, the projections the performances and the installations and we had some lovely comments and feedback from people of all ages.

"This was the first one presented by the Sessions House in Spilsby (formerly Spilsby Theatre) but definitely not the last and we’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who helped make it happen and also to everyone who got involved, spread the word and turned out."

1. Spilsby Light Night The display says it all! Pictured from left are Rachel Marriott, Rebecca Goodrick, Rosie Goodrick, 9, of Spilsby. Photo: JPI Media

2. Spilsby Light Night He's in front of you - Leighton Bennett, 6, of Spilsby with The Invisible Man. Photo: JPI Media

3. Spilsby Light Night Leah Thompson, 12, of Mablethorpe explores what is inside one of the bee hives. Photo: JPI Media

4. Spilsby Light Night Hive of activity - Joshua Thompson, 11, of Mablethorpe at The Bees display. Photo: JPI Media