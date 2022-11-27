PICTURES: I'm a Celebrity star switches on Skegness Christmas lights and says he won't be saying 'Get me out of here'

Winner of last year’s ITV’s ‘I’m a Celebrity’ said he wouldn’t be saying ‘get me out of here’ when he switched on Skegness festive illuminations .

Danny Miller drew a huge crowd of families to the outside of the Hildreds shopping centre on Saturday afternoon for the annual switch-on of the town’s main Christmas tree and the lights in Lumley Road and the High Street.

The appearance of the Emmerdale star was part of the two-day Holly Jolly Christmas weekend, incorporating a two-day Christmas market.

When asked if he would be saying ‘Get me Out of Here’, he told Lincolnshire World, “Not at all – get me in here. I love Skegness.”

"I’ve been here three or four times and love it here.

"It’s a beautiful little place and I’m very happy to be here to turn on the Christmas lights.”

Danny took his family along, including his baby son Albert. He said: “This is his first proper Christmas as I was away for a lot of it last year.

"Santa Claus is behind me so he’s much more interested in that.

Holly Jolly Christmas was a joint effort by a new Skegness Switch-on Committee, including Skegness Carnival Committee, the Hildreds Centre and Skegness Town Council, with additional sponsorship by Taj Bola of the Hive.

After the switch-on of the Christmas tree, provided by Skegness Town Councilthere were fireworks from the top of The Hive on Grand Parade.

Over the weekend there was also entertainment from Stage Door Productions, Christmas Elves, Stilt Walkers and a visit from Santa in his Sleigh.

