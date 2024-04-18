Customers had their first glimpse of the transformed building on the site on Skegness Retail Park, which was previosly taken by Pizza Hut, yesterday.

The opening follows significant investment from local franchisee James Thompson.

Table service, self-ordering kiosks and a large outside patio area are all part of the service, which includes delivery..

James Thompson, who now owns and operates six McDonald’s restaurants in Lincolnshire, said “We are delighted to be opening another brand-new McDonald’s restaurant in Skegness and can’t wait to see local customers, both new and old, enjoy our services on offer.

"People are at the heart of our business, and we look forward to welcoming new employees with the jobs our restaurant will create.

"We’re committed to investing in opportunities for a mix of all ages, life stages and backgrounds, promoting flexibility and equality. It’s particularly exciting to be opening this new restaurant as McDonald’s celebrates its 50th year in the UK!”

With consumers increasingly looking for greater speed, efficiency and choice when ordering their food, the Skegness Retail Park restaurant has been built in-line with McDonald’s ambitious ‘Convenience of the Future’ programme. This combines a new layout with the latest technology to create a more seamless and enjoyable experience for customers.

With dedicated areas for the different ways to order, the new restaurant offers a more efficient way to order and provides customers with adequate space to enjoy their meal.

The new kitchen design and dedicated courier waiting area allow crew to better accommodate both courier and customer needs, meaning they will be able to serve more quickly, efficiently and accurately than ever before.

The new restaurant is located at McDonald’s Skegness Retail Park, Heath Road, Skegness PE25 3ST. Opening hours will be 6am until 2am, seven days a week.

1 . McDonald's Local franchisee James Thompson in the new Skegness McDonald's. Photo: McDonald's

2 . McDonald's The new McDonald's on Skegness Retail Park on Heath Road. Photo: McDonald's

3 . McDonald's A new layout with the latest technology to create a more seamless and enjoyable experience for customers. Photo: McDonald's