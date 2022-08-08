Chapel St Leonards Prince and Princess travelled in an open top sports car.

PICTURES: Knight in shining sports car saves day for Chapel St Leonards carnival royalty

A knight in shining armour – well actually driving an open topped sports car – saved the day when the horse pulling the carriage taking Chapel St Leonards carnival royalty to the parade shed a shoe.

By Chrissie Redford
Monday, 8th August 2022, 12:58 pm

Organisers say they can’t thank the driver, who they believe is called John, enough for saving the day.

"He’s a newcomer to the village and we can’t thank him enough,” said committee member Malcolm Pool. “He really saved the day.”

Crowds lined the streets for the parade on Sunday, which was part of a two-day event on the Village Green.

Inspire Urself dance arts group added a Notting Hill flavour to the parade and the local care home also got involved by creating some “electric cars” by decorating their wheelchairs.

"It hasn’t been easy organising it after Covid – many of the brass bands hwere just not ready to perform,” said Malcolm.

"But overall a lot of people had a lot of fun.”

1. Chapel St Leonards carnival parade

Inspire Urself dance arts group added a Notting Hill flavour to the parade

Photo: David Dawson

2. Chapel St Leonards carnival parade

Oh yeah, Oh yeah - here comes the carnival

Photo: David Dawson

3. Chapel St Leonards carnival parade

Chapel St Leonards carnival parade

Photo: David Dawson

4. Chapel St Leonards carnival parade

It was a chance for young and old to have some fun.

Photo: David Dawson

