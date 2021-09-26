The Flying Scotsman in Skegness Station.

PICTURES: Legendary Flying Scotsman steam train arrives in Skegness

Steam train fans crowded onto the railway station when the legendary locomotive the Flying Scotsman recreated  the nostalgic Jolly Fisherman excursion from London to Skegness.

By Chrissie Redford
Sunday, 26th September 2021, 1:03 pm
Updated Sunday, 26th September 2021, 1:04 pm

There was great excitement as the 98-year-old engine steamed on to the platform on Saturday lunchtime - the announcement of its arrival by Mablethorpe Town Crier David Summers interrupted by the station's intercom much to the amusement of the onlookers.

The Jolly Fisherman experience was run by the Great Northern Railway.

1. Flying Scotsman in Lincolnshire

The Flying Scotsman recreated the nostalgic Jolly Fisherman excursion from London to Skegness.

Photo: David Dawson

2. Flying Scotsman in Lincolnshire

The Flying Scotsman steaming through Lincolnshire after its visit to Skegness.

Photo: David Dawson

3. Flying Scotsman in Lincolnshire

The Flying Scotsman steamed into Sleaford Station before touring on the line to travel backwards towards Skegness.

Photo: David Dawson

4. Flying Scotsman in Lincolnshire

The Flying Scotsman's arrival is announced by Mablethorpe Town Crier David Summers.

Photo: David Dawson

