PICTURES: Legendary Flying Scotsman steam train arrives in Skegness

There was great excitement as the 98-year-old engine steamed on to the platform on Saturday lunchtime - the announcement of its arrival by Mablethorpe Town Crier David Summers interrupted by the station's intercom much to the amusement of the onlookers.
The Jolly Fisherman experience was run by the Great Northern Railway.
The Flying Scotsman recreated the nostalgic Jolly Fisherman excursion from London to Skegness.
The Flying Scotsman steaming through Lincolnshire after its visit to Skegness.
The Flying Scotsman steamed into Sleaford Station before touring on the line to travel backwards towards Skegness.
The Flying Scotsman's arrival is announced by Mablethorpe Town Crier David Summers.
