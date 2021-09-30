PICTURES: ‘Louth Run For Life’ returns!

Louth Run For Life chairman, Simon West, said: “What an amazing day we had on Sunday. I truly hope you all enjoyed it – that’s why we put the event on.

“With Covid-19 meaning we had to postpone last year’s event, it has been 27 months since our last run.

“Our 15th annual event was a real celebration of raising over £500,000 for Cancer Research Uk.

“We had great weather yet again. Despite people being cautious over Covid-19, we still had great numbers of participants and lots of spectators cheering them on.

“Over 700 participants pounded the streets of Louth. Everyone really made the event such a great day and helped bring back a bit of normality to our great community. Great to see all of the people wearing fancy dress and having a fun time.”

Simon continued: “Thank you to the ever-present Rick Howell from The Turks Head for providing the music / PA, Donna Royle Maher for getting you all warmed up ready for running, and the Louth Mayor Darren Hobson for attending and doing the countdown to start each race, as well as cheering the runners home. Thanks to Harry Parkhill from BBC Radio Lincolnshire for being our compere.

“Thanks to Colorgrafix for doing finish line photos. They will be available from the shop on Wednesday (September 29) at just £3 with all proceeds going to our total.”

Simon thanked the event’s main sponsors Lovelle Estate Agents for their continued support, as well as the many other sponsors including Batemans Brewery, GB Dance School, Bridge McFarland, C&R Removals, BG Solicitors, Parkway Cinema, Kenwick News, Longhurst Group, Ascend Climbing Gym, Louth town Council, Louth Sports Association, GBM Waste Management, Thompson & Smith, Bostock Scaffolding, GB Forman’s, Foxhall Plant Hire, Mobile Medical Cover, Hitomi White, Lunch Wagen, C&J Ices,

Masons Arms, Morrisons, and many more.

He also thanked Sharon Davies at the King’s Head Hotel in Louth for putting on a great line-up of bands for the after-run party, and Andrea Day from Cancer Research UK for the help and guidance setting up the event.

Simon also thanked the 50 marshals and volunteers, without whom the event would not have been able to ahead safely and successfully.

The fundraising total will be announced in November, and a date has already been set for next year’s run: June 26.

1. Louth Run For Life 2021. (Photo: John Aron) Photo: Midlands

2. Louth Run For Life 2021. (Photo: John Aron) Photo: Midlands

3. Louth Run For Life 2021. (Photo: John Aron) Photo: Midlands

4. Louth Run For Life 2021. (Photo: John Aron) Photo: Midlands