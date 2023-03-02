Make believe came alive today as children in Skegness joined others around the county to celebrate World Book Day.

A number of year groups at the Richmond School in Skegness dressed up as their favourite characters.

Joanne Hazard of the Richmond School said: “Each year group had different activities within their classrooms, all revolving around different books. Head Teacher Mrs Vicky Ross has had a wonderful day, visiting pupils in their classrooms.”

World Book Day is an annual event run by a charity that operates in the UK and Ireland celebrated in 100 countries around the globe.

Its mission is to promote reading for pleasure by offering every child and young person the opportunity to have a book of their own.

A statement on their website explains: “We want to see more children, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, with a life-long habit of reading for pleasure and the improved life chances this brings them.”

1 . World Book Day Year One at the Richmond School in Skegness. Photo: Joanne Hazard Photo Sales

2 . World Book Day Staff members at the Richmond School in Skegness Jake Patten and Connor Ratcliffe. Photo: Joanne Hazard Photo Sales

3 . World Book Day Pupils at the Richmond School in Skegness dressed up for their favourite book, Three Little Pigs. Photo: Joanne Hhazard Photo Sales

4 . World Book Day Celebrating World Book Day, another year one class at the Richmond School, Skegness. Photo: Joanne Hazard Photo Sales