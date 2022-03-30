PICTURES: National table tennis champion Tom Jarvis visits his very first coach at school in Skegness

Tom Jarvis, who attended the Richmond school, has been crowned national table tennis singles champion for the first time.

He beat Sam Walker 4-2 at the University of Nottingham to take the title, before completing a double by teaming up with Walker for victory in the men's doubles final.

The 22-year-old, who is now targeting Commonwealth Games success in Birmingham, popped in to visit teacher Jean Taylor, who coached him at the Richmond School, to talk about his success and offer the pupils some inspiration.

Joanne Hazard of the Richmond School said: "Jean watched him win on the television and is so very proud of his dedication and commitment to the sport he loves.

"It's 11 years since he was at our school and we were delighted when he agreed to come back and inspire our pupils.

"His message was, 'find something you love, work hard and you will achieve'.

"He is an inspiration to our pupils who really enjoyed meeting him."

Earlier this week, Tom spoke to BBC Radio Lincolnshire about his success and about his hopes for the Commonwealth Games.

He said "I've got to speak to the national coach to see what's best to do to prepare for that.

"It's in England so it'll be a special one for the team, so fingers crossed we can get some more gold medals there."

For Tom, who moved to Sweden when he was 16 to further his career, .table tennis has been part of his life since a rather young age.

Recalling the first time he played at the Richmond School, he told Team England website: "I started playing table tennis when I was about 5 or 6 years old.

"The primary school that I went to had a few tables out one lunchtime, and it kind on grew from there."

He said his favourite sporting memory was playing in the Men's World Cup team in 2018, which was also held in England, and getting a bronze medal.

"When we all ran on at the end after we won the match it was probably the best I've ever felt in my life," he said.

1. Tom Jarvis (second left) receiving one of his first awards as a pupil at the Richmond School in Skegness. Photo: JPI Media

2. Head Teacher Caroline Wellsted congratulating her former pupil Tom Jarvis. They are pictured chatting about memories of when he attended the Richmond School 11 years ago. Photo: JPI Media

3. Tom Jarvis with teacher Jean Taylor who introduced him to the sport. Photo: JPI Media

4. Tom Jarvis with the house captains at the Richmond School in Skegness. Photo: JPI Media