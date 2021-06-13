PICTURES: Poppy day for Skegness branch of Royal British Legion
A field of poppies was created near a shopping centre in Skegness to promote the local branch of the Royal British Legion.
Sunday, 13th June 2021, 10:22 am
Updated
Sunday, 13th June 2021, 10:24 am
Skegness branch of the Royal British Legion is celebrating its 91st anniversary this year and is welcoming new members.
The event on pavement near the Hildreds Shopping Centre was held by kind permission of Gordon Hawkins who owns the area.
Children and adults coloured in poppies over a large area to raise awareness of the work done by the local branch and their plans for the future.
Read more
Page 1 of 2