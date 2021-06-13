A field of poppies was created near the Hildreds Shopping Centre in Skegness to promote the 91st anniversary of the local Branch of the Royal British Legion.

PICTURES: Poppy day for Skegness branch of Royal British Legion

By Chrissie Redford
Sunday, 13th June 2021, 10:22 am
Updated Sunday, 13th June 2021, 10:24 am

Skegness branch of the Royal British Legion is celebrating its 91st anniversary this year and is welcoming new members.

The event on pavement near the Hildreds Shopping Centre was held by kind permission of Gordon Hawkins who owns the area.

Children and adults coloured in poppies over a large area to raise awareness of the work done by the local branch and their plans for the future.

1. Field of poppies

Members of the Skegness branch wearing the t-shirt with the new logo of the Royal British Legion. Also pictured is the Mayor of Skegness Coun Trevor Burnham, who went along to support them.

Photo: Barry Robinson

2. Field of poppies

Children enjoyed colouring in the poppies over a large area of pavement.

Photo: Barry Robinson

3. Field of poppies

Mayor of Skegness Trevor Burnham (left) with Ady Findley, who is on the executive committee of the Skegness branch of the Royal British Legion.

Photo: Barry Robinson

4. Field of poppies

Adults also helped colour in poppies.

Photo: Barry Robinson

