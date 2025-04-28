PICTURES: £1m Skegness Joint Cadet Centre is officially opened

By Chrissie Redford
Published 28th Apr 2025, 16:37 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 16:41 BST
A new £1 million Skegness Joint Cadet Centre has been officially opened by the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, Andrew Clark.

The centre, near Skegness Fire Station, caters for army and air cadets and replaces a previous building on Grantham Drive.

During the unveiling of the plaque, Mr Clark said: "I can see from the outside what a wonderful facility it will be.”

However, he admitted his own experience of the army was ‘very limited’.

He said: “I was not in the Combined Cadet Force (CCF) at school, although I had a godfather who was a retired colonel and tried his best to encourage me.

"In fact he was the spitting image of Capt Mannering for those who remember him in Dad’s Army.”

Amongst the other special guests were Skegness Royal British Legion chairman Kevin Woolley and Vice-Chair Tracy Turner.

“The new facility is outstanding and can’t endorse Cadet life enough if you have a child aged 13+,” said Kevin. “Both the RAFAC and Army Cadets afford such wonderful opportunity for young adults.”

While there, Kevin and Tracy thanked Mr Clark and his for the invitation to the Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, May 8.

1. Skegness Joint Cadet Centre

The new £1 million Skegness Joint Cadet Centre has been officially opened by the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, Andrew Clark Photo: Barry Robinson

Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, Andrew Clark arrives for the official opening.

2. Skegness Joint Cadet Centre

Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, Andrew Clark arrives for the official opening. Photo: Barry Robinson

Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, Andrew Clark at the opening ceremony.

3. Skegness Joint Cadet Centre

Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, Andrew Clark at the opening ceremony. Photo: Barry Robinson

The plaque is unveiled.

4. Skegness Joint Cadet Centre

The plaque is unveiled. Photo: Barry Robinson

