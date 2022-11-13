The Remembrance Day parade to the memorial at St Matthew's Church in Skegness.

A parade through town to the War Memorial outside St Matthew’s Church attracted the largest crowd since before the pandemic.

The roundabout around St Matthews was closed off to allow people to gather for a service of Remembrance and the two-minute silence.

The ceremony was able to go ahead due to the hard work of organisers Skegness Town Council and the Skegness and district branch of the Royal British Legion – and the generosity of local businessman, Taj Bola, who provided the barriers.

Members of Skegness Town Council led the procession.

Empreo Security also gave their services free.

One hundred and 28 members of the armed services and 11 civilians who died in the Second World War are named on the War Memorial. The oldest was 47 and the youngest 16.

Sadly, four of five brothers who fought in the war are also named.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Tony Tye led by wreath laying by 47 local organisations, groups and schools. The service was led by the Rector of Skegness, the Rev Richard Holden.

The standards are lowered during the Remembrance Day service.

The Last Post and Reveille was played by bugler Jackie Parkins.

Coun Tye said: “It is good to see so many have turned out to watch the parade and take part in the service of Remembrance."

Paul Dixon, chairman of the Skegness and district branch of the Royal British Legion said he was proud to see so many people there.

"This is Skegness at its best,” he said. “We are grateful to everyone who has taken part to make this day happen.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Tony Tye lays the wreath on behalf of Skegness Town Council.

"It is something we can now build on.”

Coun Carl Macey lays a wreath on behalf of Lincolnshire County Council.

Wreath laying in Skegness.

