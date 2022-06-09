PICTURES: Right royal fun for residents at Skegness care home

Syne Hills celebrated Her Majesty’s 70th anniversary with a feast fit for a Queen and a day filled with fun.
"Everyone had an amazing day and it was all down to the help and generosity from the team members,” said Lifestyle Co-ordinator, Cheryl Curtis. “We pride ourselves with our motto - a happy home is a happy heart.”
Residents had been busy making red white and blue decorations and they enjoyed fancy dress a feast of fish and chips from the Seaview chip ship.
There was a special treat served up from Huskys ice-cream van and the home’s in-house singer led the entertainment.
" We always goes above and beyond for their residents and this time was one of them,” added Cheryl.
A raffle with donations from places like Natureland was held, which raised money to go into the residents’ comfort fund for day trips out, entertainment and activities.