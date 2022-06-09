PICTURES: Right royal fun for residents at Skegness care home

A right royal party was held at Syne Hills residential home.

Syne Hills celebrated Her Majesty’s 70th anniversary with a feast fit for a Queen and a day filled with fun.

"Everyone had an amazing day and it was all down to the help and generosity from the team members,” said Lifestyle Co-ordinator, Cheryl Curtis. “We pride ourselves with our motto - a happy home is a happy heart.”

Residents had been busy making red white and blue decorations and they enjoyed fancy dress a feast of fish and chips from the Seaview chip ship.

There was a special treat served up from Huskys ice-cream van and the home’s in-house singer led the entertainment.

" We always goes above and beyond for their residents and this time was one of them,” added Cheryl.

A raffle with donations from places like Natureland was held, which raised money to go into the residents’ comfort fund for day trips out, entertainment and activities.

1 . Queen's Platinum Jubilee Where did you get that hat? Will be great out in Skegness' bracing breezes. Photo: Syne Hills

2 . Queen's Platinum Jubilee Raising the roof with a sing song at Syne Hills Residential Home Photo: Syne Hills

3 . Queen's Platinum Jubilee A feast fit for a Queen. Photo: Syne Hills

4 . Queen's Platinum Jubilee Paddington may have been busy but the home had its own bear for the Jubilee Photo: Syne Hills