PICTURES: Right royal fun for residents at Skegness care home

A right royal party was held at Syne Hills residential home.

Residents at a Skegness care home have been flying the flag for the Jubilee.

By Christina Redford
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 2:54 pm

Syne Hills celebrated Her Majesty’s 70th anniversary with a feast fit for a Queen and a day filled with fun.

"Everyone had an amazing day and it was all down to the help and generosity from the team members,” said Lifestyle Co-ordinator, Cheryl Curtis. “We pride ourselves with our motto - a happy home is a happy heart.”

Residents had been busy making red white and blue decorations and they enjoyed fancy dress a feast of fish and chips from the Seaview chip ship.

There was a special treat served up from Huskys ice-cream van and the home’s in-house singer led the entertainment.

" We always goes above and beyond for their residents and this time was one of them,” added Cheryl.

A raffle with donations from places like Natureland was held, which raised money to go into the residents’ comfort fund for day trips out, entertainment and activities.

1. Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Where did you get that hat? Will be great out in Skegness' bracing breezes.

Photo: Syne Hills

2. Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Raising the roof with a sing song at Syne Hills Residential Home

Photo: Syne Hills

3. Queen's Platinum Jubilee

A feast fit for a Queen.

Photo: Syne Hills

4. Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Paddington may have been busy but the home had its own bear for the Jubilee

Photo: Syne Hills

