PICTURES: Scariest Halloween ever at Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells

Only the bravest venture further to discover if they can survive the horrors awaiting them, we are warned by Katrina Diamond - production manager for Atmosfear Scare Entertainments who have created this year's Halloween attractions at Fear Island.

"Fear levels vary - people will find some things terrifying that others don't," she said. "But we have had a lot of fun at Fantasy Island preparing it for Halloween."

Before Fear Island opened to the public, 25 'actors' were trained in the art of being their scariest - and that includes being dowsed in a lot of fake blood.

"They are all doing a fantastic job," said Katrina. "Some are new to Fantasy Island and others were here last year - but they have all stepped up their game."

After surviving being sucked into more darkness, I am happy to report that this year Fear Island is bigger than ever, with four brand-new ghoulish interactive scare mazes popping up around the Ingoldmells theme park.

Combining fun and fear for the whole family, the fun continues until Halloween night on October 31, when staff across the whole park will also dress up and the evening will end with a fireworks display.

In one of the scariest mazes, visitors are only allowed a glowstick to light the way and they must make it through a dark netherworld faced with a lost band of WW2 soldiers biologically modified and hungry to feast on human flesh.

For those looking for something a little tamer on the scary stuff, you cxperience The Haunting 2, a more child-friendly Halloween adventure, where brave youngsters can take part in a haphazard ghost hunt led by zany paranormal investigator Doctor Highgate. who takes the younger guests on a spooky quest with just a hint of friendly frights along the way.

On top of the hair-raising mazes, guests can also enjoy the family-friendly Circus of Screams, complete with fire-eaters and flash mod dancers.

Visitors will also be able to join the conquering Captain Jackie and her crew aboard their ship, The Flying Dutchman in Pirates of Fear Island, where guests will enjoy an interactive stage show as they join the quest to find the lost treasure of Fear Island.

Heidi Watson, marketing assistant at Fantasy Island, said the Halloween attractions were proving very popular with families.

"It is loving seeing families coming out and enjoying Halloween - it's my favourite time of year," she said.

"It's just nice seeing people enjoying themselves again.

"Each of the attractions are new this year and we have a range from family friendly to really scary."

To book tickets for Fear Island, which is open until October 31 on Wednesdays to Sundays, visit the Fantasy Island website at www.fantasyislandresort.co.uk/

Reporter Chrissie Redford is sucked into the darkness at Fear Island in Ingoldmells.

Spooky characters are ready to scare you at Fear Island in Ingoldmells.

Take part in a haphazard ghost hunt led by zany paranormal investigator Doctor Highgate

Be prepared to be scared.