PICTURES: School fun raisers dress up for Red Nose Day

Hogsthorpe Primary School's pupils dressed in red or their own clothes in return for a donation.
An amazing parent also baked over 80 red nose cakes for the children to share, helped by her two daughters who attend the school.
Teachers also spent the day teaching pupils about the importance of Red Nose Day.
At the Richmond School in Skegness, pupils raised money dressed as their superheroes.
One little girl in Year One even dressed Yas her local superhero - her teacher Miss Suzanne Rutherford..
Staff members Anna Bradbrook and Connor Ratcliffe also arranged an after school party at the club with entertainment!.
