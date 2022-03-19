PICTURES: School fun raisers dress up for Red Nose Day

Hogsthorpe Primary School's pupils dressed in red or their own clothes in return for a donation.

An amazing parent also baked over 80 red nose cakes for the children to share, helped by her two daughters who attend the school.

Teachers also spent the day teaching pupils about the importance of Red Nose Day.

At the Richmond School in Skegness, pupils raised money dressed as their superheroes.

One little girl in Year One even dressed Yas her local superhero - her teacher Miss Suzanne Rutherford..

Staff members Anna Bradbrook and Connor Ratcliffe also arranged an after school party at the club with entertainment!.

*How are you celebrating Red Nose Day? We'd love to see your pictures. Email [email protected]

1. RED NOSE DAY Pupils from Hogsthorpe Primary School who got baking with their mum for Red Nose Day. Photo: JPI Media

2. RED NOSE DAY The cakes were shared by pupils at Hogsthorpe Primary School. Photo: JPI Media

3. RED NOSE DAY Dressed as their superheroes are Foundation Stage One Class pupils at the Richmond School, Skegness. Photo: Richmond School

4. RED NOSE DAY Year one pupils at the Richmond School in Skegness. Photo: Richmond School