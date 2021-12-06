PICTURES: Sea of red at Santa runs and events across Skegness area

Winning Santas pictured with the Mayor of Skegness Coun Trevor Burnham, the Carnival Princess Summer and the Jolly Fisherman.

In Skegness the 15th Annual Santa Fun Run took place along the seafront, with many families turning out in the cold to support the event and raise money for Rotary charities.

Winner was Stephen Banham who steamed to the finish line ahead of families with pushchairs, dog walker and even a sleigh.

The event on Sunday was organised by the Rotary Club of Skegness who commented: "So many lovely people did their bit for charity today, in spite it being cold and wet.

And they are off.... the Santas set off from the RNLI Lifeboat station and ran along the seafront.

"Did it matter? No!

"So many people went to so much effort.

"Our marshals and first aiders were there to ensure the safety of the entrants and everyone enjoyed the route along the seafront and the Bracings.

"Thank you everyone who took part.."

Santas turned out to support the event in Skegness in spite of the cold weather.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Trevor Burnham started the race, supported by the Jolly Fisherman and the Carnival Princess Summer, who handed out the medals.

Duncan Moffatt supplied the microphone and sponsors were Fresh Fitness and Sills & Betteridge.

In Wainfleet, the Bateman's Brewery Rosey Nosey Fun Run was held on Saturday in aid of the Fire Fighters' Charity.

The route of the two races started at the brewery and wound around the streets of Wainfleet, adding to the festivities in the town square.

The Skegness Santa Run took entrants along the seafront.

The square had been transformed into a winter wonderland for the Christmas Market, complete with a large variety of stalls and Santa's grotto.

A carousel was a stunning centrepiece for the market and also there to make some festive noise was Festive Fabuloso's magical music machine.

The Santa Run in Skegness was a fun family event as well as raising funds for Rotary charities.

Halfway round and still smiling in the Skegness Santa Run.

The Bateman's Brewery Rosey Nosey Fun Run in Wainfleet was held in aid of the Fire Fighters' Chairity.

Bateman's Brewery Rosey Nosey Fun Run was run alongside Wainfleet Christmas Market.

Almost there - runners pose for picture near the Wainfleet Christmas Market.

Some runners took along their pets in the Bateman's Brewery Rosey Nosey Fun Run in Wainfleet.

Here comes Santa... joining in the fun at the Bateman's Brewery Rosey Nosey Fun Run.

A carousel was a stunning centrepiece for Wainfleet Christmas Market.

Wainfleet Parishj Council were out early on Saturday to ensure the success of the Christmas Market.

Wainfleet Methodist Church Santas keeping visitors warm with delicious hot chocolate, soup and snacks.

Festive treats at Wainfleet Christmas Market.