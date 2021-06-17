PICTURES: See boy,10, from Skegness having his 17-inch hair cut for charity

Finley Middlebrook grew his hair for nearly two years before the big day when he sat in the 'Barber's Chair'.

Watched by the Mayor of Skegness Coun Trevor Burnham and his wife, Jane, Finley had his hair plaited first before it was cut and styled.

His hair will be donated to the Little Princess Trust to make wigs for children with cancer.

Little Princess Trust haircut Mayor of Skegness Coun Trevor Burnham and the Mayoress Jane Burnham went along to help.

Little Princess Trust haircut Going.... Mayor and Mayoress of Skegness, Trevor and Jane Burnham, looking pretty handy with those scrissors.

Little Princess Trust haircut A professional at work - the cute begins.

Little Princess Trust haircut Finley's hair was braided before the cut.