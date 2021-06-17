PICTURES: See boy,10, from Skegness having his 17-inch hair cut for charity
A 10-year-old Skegness boy is a cut above after growing his hair to 17 inches and then having it chopped for charity.
Finley Middlebrook grew his hair for nearly two years before the big day when he sat in the 'Barber's Chair'.
Watched by the Mayor of Skegness Coun Trevor Burnham and his wife, Jane, Finley had his hair plaited first before it was cut and styled.
His hair will be donated to the Little Princess Trust to make wigs for children with cancer.
