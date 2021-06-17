Finley Middlebrook grew his hair for nearly two years before the big day when he sat in the 'Barber's Chair' in Skegness.

PICTURES: See boy,10, from Skegness having his 17-inch hair cut for charity

A 10-year-old Skegness boy is a cut above after growing his hair to 17 inches and then having it chopped for charity.

By Chrissie Redford
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 5:04 pm
Updated Thursday, 17th June 2021, 5:06 pm

Finley Middlebrook grew his hair for nearly two years before the big day when he sat in the 'Barber's Chair'.

Watched by the Mayor of Skegness Coun Trevor Burnham and his wife, Jane, Finley had his hair plaited first before it was cut and styled.

His hair will be donated to the Little Princess Trust to make wigs for children with cancer.

Little Princess Trust haircut

Mayor of Skegness Coun Trevor Burnham and the Mayoress Jane Burnham went along to help.

Photo: Barry Robinson.

Little Princess Trust haircut

Going.... Mayor and Mayoress of Skegness, Trevor and Jane Burnham, looking pretty handy with those scrissors.

Photo: Barry Robinson.

Little Princess Trust haircut

A professional at work - the cute begins.

Photo: Barry Robinson

Little Princess Trust haircut

Finley's hair was braided before the cut.

Photo: Barry Robinson

