PICTURES: Skegness Carnival is right royal celebration for crowds

The red white and blue theme to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee made it one of the most colourful parades in years and the massive effort everyone had made was clearly appreciated by the miles of smiles along the route through town.

More than 30 floats took part, along with performers and some surprise entries.

The Chinese Falun Gong Drummers travelled all the way from London to take part in the procession – and then went along to perform in Tower Gardens, where there were stalls and other entertainment, including a baby show, throughout the day.

TV and stage celebrity Dee Dee Lee, from Skegness, also gave a right royal performance by joining the parade in her Jubliee Union Flag gown.

Her appearance was a tribute to her great granddad Fred Stamper, also a Variety entertainer, as it was 109 years since he joined the parade in Skegness dressed as Ghandi.

It was also excellent to see the return of the Janice Sutton Theatre School to the procession. For Janice it was a bitter sweet day after the death of her husband, Ivan, who always organised their floats.

"We couldn’t let the carnival down, we had the lorry booked and the dancers were so excited,” said Janice. “It was a great day.”

Carnival committee member Ady Findley led the procession in his van. “What an amazing day!” he said. “Growing up, I have watched the carnival and even been in it but it was such an honour to lead it and see the hundreds of smiling faces along the way.

"It’s been a long time coming but certainly worth all the hard work from the committee members and supporters.”

Many in the crowd were on holiday. Ernest Parks, of Stoke on Trent, was having a great time. “It’s very good,” he said> “I can’t believe how long it is. I especially loved the Guide’s float.”

Gary and Colleen Dowd were from County Durham and said they were impressed by the size of the floats. Colleen said: “It’s been marvelous.”

1. Skegness Carnival Penny, Dee Dee Lee and Valentino putting on the style for Skegness Carnival. Photo: Chris Frear

2. Skegness Carnival Skegness Mayor Coun Tony Tye with one of the bands. Photo: Chris Frear

3. CFrear--3634.jpg The Chinese Falun Gong Drummers travelled all the way from London to be in the carnival. Photo: Chris Frear

4. Skegness Carnival All aboard for fun - members of the 6th Skegness Sea Scout Group with their float Photo: Chris Frear