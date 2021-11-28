PICTURES: Skegness ready for busy Christmas market and lights switch-on today

Gale force winds and rain caused disruption across the country and many other events in the area were also forced to cancel.

However, Skegness Carnival Committee were determined festivities should continue in some form and entertainers appeared throughout the day in the Hildreds Centre for those brave enough to venture into town.

Shoppers were able to enjoy acts throughout the day and enjoy the incredible Christmas displays created by Hildreds manager Steve Andrews and his team.

This morning is a different picture starting with sunshine, lighter winds and even a sprinkling of snow to add to the festive atmosphere.

In true panto style, organisers say the 'show must go on' - and as well as festive stalls a full programme of entertainment has been arranged for the day.

Carnival committee member Ady Findley said: "I can't tell you how gutted we were to cancel yesterday, but the storm and safety concerns made it impossible for us to go ahead.

"However, everything is in place for us to have a fantastic Christmas market today and we hope that as many people as possible come to join us and stay for the switch-on at the Hive.."

The Light Up Christmas switch-on at the Hive takes place at 6pm and it is hoped the stalls will stay open to make up for yesterday.

Celebrities brought in for yesterday's switch-on will not be there but they did appear inside the venue yesterday, with Chico giving a live performance at Busters and EastEnders star Jake Wood doing the meet and greet at the Kush nightclub."

The Skegness Christmas Market opens at 10am and today's programme is:

11am Christmas Tree Stilts

11.40am Bouncing Stars

12 noon Skegness Silver Band

12 noon Meet and greet Snow Queen

12.20 Christmas Tree Stilts

1pm Bouncing Stars

1.40pm Christmas Tree Stilts

2.40pm Bouncing Stars

