PICTURES: Skegness rocks as communities across area party to celebrate Jubilee

After a sunny start to the four-day Jubilee celebrations, the weather may have lived up to its bracing reputations but the thousands who came out for the celebrations showed they were true Brits and wrapped up, with some even draped in Union Flags.

Unfortunately 114-year-old Jolly Fisherman was unable to attend and was no doubt a little envious of Paddington Bear’s tea party with Her Majesty at the Palace . But wherever he was he couldn’t fail to hear as the music blasted out.

The stage was erected with the Clock Tower as the backdrop in Lumley Road, turning the shopping street into a concert arena packed with families dancing and singing along.

Many shops had gone to town with decorations with the Artisan coffee shop even having cutouts of the Royal Family to welcome gursts, including the Queen.

The concert was organised by Visit Lincs Coast (BID) and tribute bands taking to the stage included the Beatles, Madness, Queen, Coldplay, Spice Girls and Oasis.

In Spilsby, more than 400 families who crowded onto the playing field for a Platinum Jubilee Picnic in the Park and were entertained by ward-winning circus artists will perform at a Platinum Jubilee Picnic in the Park at the weekend.

The event on the Playing Fields is being organised by Spilsby Town Council in partnership with local arts organisation The Sessions House CIC.

It will also include bouncy castles, games and stalls from local community groups.

Five aerial artists, Grace Byrne, Lauren Williams, Emily Chalder, Kaiya Plant and Gemma Docherty from Louth-based contemporary circus company Creative Heights, will take to the air on aerial silks and hoops, to entertain audiences.

The performances and workshops were made possible thanks to funding from the Arts Council’s Let’s Create Jubilee Fund distributed by the Lincolnshire Community Foundation.

Sessions House CIC Director Bruce Knight said “It’s been an amazing afternoon and we are so pleased to see so many families here enjoying themselves.

"We are really proud that Spilsby is part of this national funding programme for the Jubilee celebrations.

"It has enabled us to provide the community with a unique, high quality experience.”

