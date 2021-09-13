PICTURES: Skegness Scooter Rally roars into town

Organisers Dean and Tracey Robinson said having had to cancel last year's event they were not sure how this one would go.

But as the sun set on the three-day festival which took place at the weekend, they said: "We just want to thank everyone for their continued support.

"Like everyone, I think we were not sure how this one would go, but what a weekend it turned out to be . Even the weather was kind .

"Due to last minute changes and working with what we had the rideout was a bit chaotic, but we gave it a go and it was great to see everyone who turned out.

"All of the bands and DJ's across the whole weekend were brilliant.

"Robbos's Crew worked tirelessly all weekend to help us give the best weekend we could.

"Thank you also to the Misdemeanours Scooter Club for doing an excellent job as always running and judging the custom show for us.

"The biggest thank you of all definitely has to go to everyone who stuck with us, joined in the virtual rally last year and waited patiently this year until we could all get together again."

The rally, which was supported by Visit Lincs Coast (BID), kicked off on Friday night across two venues in the resort - The Suncastle and The Savoy Hotel.

Scooter fans were treated to Northern Soul music with guest DJ's and music artists, as well as a custom show and rideout from the Suncastle on Saturday afternoon.

Nicola McGarry Visit Lincs Coast BID Manager said ‘Visit Lincs Coast, Board of Directors were happy to have supported last weekend’s Scooter Rally and it was great to see so many having fun throughout the resort and bringing extra footfall to the local area."

1. Skegness Scooter Rally Spectators were treated to rideoit along the seafront. Photo: Barry Robinson

2. Skegness Scooter Rally A rideout tool place on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Barry Robinson

3. Skegness Scooter Rally Mayor of Skegness Coun Trevor Burnham dropped in to say hello at the Skegness Scooter Rally. Photo: Skegness Scooter Rally

4. Skegness Scooter Rally Even the sun shone on the rideout. Photo: Barry Robinson