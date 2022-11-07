PICTURES: Sparkling display of fun and fireworks for Bonfire Night in Skegness
A sparkling night of fun and fireworks attracted crowds to what was described as the ‘biggest display’ in Skegness.
By Chrissie Redford
50 minutes ago
Updated
7th Nov 2022, 3:50pm
The event to mark Bonfire Night took place at Skegness Football Ground on Sunday.
Presented by R Richmond and Sons, it featured fairground rides, famous clown Mr Fipps and friends, stilt walkers, fire breathing, sizzling food and, of course, a magnificent fireworks display.
