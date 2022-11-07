Register
Bonfire night just wouldn't be the same without sparklers.

PICTURES: Sparkling display of fun and fireworks for Bonfire Night in Skegness

A sparkling night of fun and fireworks attracted crowds to what was described as the ‘biggest display’ in Skegness.

By Chrissie Redford
50 minutes ago
Updated 7th Nov 2022, 3:50pm

The event to mark Bonfire Night took place at Skegness Football Ground on Sunday.

Presented by R Richmond and Sons, it featured fairground rides, famous clown Mr Fipps and friends, stilt walkers, fire breathing, sizzling food and, of course, a magnificent fireworks display.

1. Skegness Fireworks Display

There 'biggest fireworks display' in Skegness took place at the football ground.

Photo: Barry Robinson

2. Skegness Fireworks Display

Mr Fipps and friends were there to entertain the crowds.

Photo: Barry Robinson

3. FB_IMG_1667834121283.jpg

The fun included fairground rides.

Photo: Barry Robinson

4. FB_IMG_1667834108255.jpg

The football field was transformed into a fairground.

Photo: Barry Robinson

