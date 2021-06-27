PICTURES: Staff under fire from water pistols at care home in Skegness

The home was overcoming the challenge facing some guests who cannot get to the beach like they used to.

Syne Hills staff decided the best way was to bring the beach to them.

Cheryl Curtis, activities coordinator, said: "We dressed up in our best beach wear and played holidaymakers.

"We had fun again exploring and playing with sand and building sand castles like we use to.

"This is excellent for our motor skills and it's fun to play with.

"Feeling the texture between our fingers and using tools we managed to make a lot of sand castles.

"We finished off with some holiday games such as huck a duck and, finally, our residents got their own back and squirted staff with water pistols.

"We really did have a great day at the beach."

1. Manager Hayley Peace enjoying a day at the seaside with Audrey Jenney and Pat Blundell.

2. Dylis Peacock and Pat Blundell making sand castles.

3. Care home coordinator Cheryl Curtis and Audrey Jenney.

4. Care home coordinator Cheryl Curtis with Pat Blundell and Dylis Peacock.