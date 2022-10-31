PICTURES: Stormy's Scarefest proves big hit for Skegness RNLi
The ‘Masked Dancer’ from the popular television series had nothing on the RNLI’s Stormy when he went all out to entertain crowds at the Skegness Lifeboat Station’s Scarefest event.
Joined by dancers from the Blue Anchor Superstars, the character’s sea legs found new moves to the music of Michael’s Jackson’s Thriller album.
All-weather and inshore lifeboat crew member Brad Johnson organised the event, along with Nick Watson and support from across the town.
He said: "This event is something new for us but we wanted to something to say thank you to everyone for their generosity and support, without which we couldn’t do the work we do.”
Scary creatures lurked inside the Lifeboat Station for families who dared to venture inside and the line-up of entertainment included Richmond Holiday Centre, Jenna G and the Mad Ghouls Dancers.
Carolyn Claire of Larger than Life provided free lighting.
The RNLI would also like to thank Heavenly Ices for staying open and Speedy’s Ice Cream for supplies.
