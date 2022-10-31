Earlier in the evening, Stormy Stan was joined by entertainers from the Blue Anchor Superstars and the character’s sea legs found new moves to various children's party songs.

Joined by dancers from the Blue Anchor Superstars, the character’s sea legs found new moves to the music of Michael’s Jackson’s Thriller album.

All-weather and inshore lifeboat crew member Brad Johnson organised the event, along with Nick Watson and support from across the town.

He said: "This event is something new for us but we wanted to something to say thank you to everyone for their generosity and support, without which we couldn’t do the work we do.”

Ellie Barnfield of Skegness is ready for the horrors lurking in the Lifeboat Station.

Scary creatures lurked inside the Lifeboat Station for families who dared to venture inside and the line-up of entertainment included Richmond Holiday Centre, Jenna G and the Mad Ghouls Dancers.

Carolyn Claire of Larger than Life provided free lighting.

The RNLI would also like to thank Heavenly Ices for staying open and Speedy’s Ice Cream for supplies.

Kerrie Burton with Elijah Burton 1 of Skegness

Spooky fun for (from left) Victoria Jurek 8, Jakub Jurak 12, Patrick Jurek 2, Julia Jurek 9 of Skegness

Who is scaring who? Pictured (from left ) are Theo Tett 6 and Archie Tett 10 of Skegness.

Lily Wenn 8 and Jimmy Brownridge 5 of Skegness in the Lifeboat Station.