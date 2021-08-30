Pictures: Summer family festival a big hit in Chapel St Leonards

Chapel St Leonards Parish Council joined up with the Lincolnshire Coastal BID to present the Summer Family Festival on the Village Green.

The event on Saturday and Sunday featured fun for all the family, including live music, tombola, craft stalls, children's entertainment and rides. There was also a firework display on the beach.

Angela Robinson, Business Relationship and Marketing Officer for Lincolnshire Coastal BID, said the event was really successful.

"We were happy to support Chapel St Leonards Parish Council with funding and help to make the event a success," she said

"It was wonderful to see the Village Green buzzing.

"The feedback was good and everyone seemed to enjoy themselves.

"Hopefully, we will see the event back next year."

1. Chapel St Leonards Summer Family Festival On target for fun at the penalty kick. Photo: www.kiokumedia.co.uk

2. Chapel St Leonards Summer Family Festival A popular stall for animal lovers. Photo: www.kiokumedia.co.uk

3. Chapel St Leonards Summer Family Festival Entertainers Steph and Martin from Chesterfield. Photo: www.kiokumedia.co.uk

4. Chapel St Leonards Summer Family Festival Plenty of opportunity to enjoy some circus skills. Photo: www.kiokumedia.co.uk