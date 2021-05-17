PICTURES: Unveiling of renovated Jolly Fisherman paintings and presentation of Skegness community awards

The paintings, which had been 'hidden away' in the Mayor's Parlour at Skegness Town Hall and formed the backdrop of the famous 'Skegness is So Bracing Posters, have been renovated with financial support of the Heritage Lottery Fund. They were unveiled at their new home at Café Dansant in the Tower Gardens Pavilion by the Mayor of Skegness, Coun Trevor Burnham ahead of the citizen awards presentations and the reopening of the facility to the public. For the full story see this week's Skegness Standard newspaper...