PICTURES: Unveiling of renovated Jolly Fisherman paintings and presentation of Skegness community awards

Two renovated original paintings of the Jolly Fisherman by John Hassall have been unveiled and put on public display in Skegness.

By Chrissie Redford
Monday, 17th May 2021, 3:07 pm
Updated Monday, 17th May 2021, 3:08 pm
Skegness Mayoress Jane Byford, Deputy Mayor Coun Billy Brookes and Mayor Coun Trevor Burnham at the unveiling of original renovated Jolly Fisherman paintings in Skegness.

The paintings, which had been 'hidden away' in the Mayor's Parlour at Skegness Town Hall and formed the backdrop of the famous 'Skegness is So Bracing Posters, have been renovated with financial support of the Heritage Lottery Fund. They were unveiled at their new home at Café Dansant in the Tower Gardens Pavilion by the Mayor of Skegness, Coun Trevor Burnham ahead of the citizen awards presentations and the reopening of the facility to the public. For the full story see this week's Skegness Standard newspaper...

