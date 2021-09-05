PICTURES: Wainfleet Bike Night is  a roaring success

The event, which was supported by Visit Lincs Coast (BID), took place on Saturday at various locations around town.

Organisers were hoping to build on the success of the first event last September which attracted 600 people. .

.Carl Drury and local businessman Michael Rust originally came up with the idea to raise people's spirits and help local businesses that were struggling because of the effect of Covid-19.

"We both said at the same time that the town needed an event," said Carl of Carl Drury Ltd.

"We are both motorbike owners, so we said, 'What about a bike night?'.

"We started to enquire within the motorcycle community via clubs and social media platforms and the response was fantastic.

"We opened a Facebook page called Wainfleet Bike Night, posted the date on the page along with photos of our beautiful town, including the business that needed a boost, and spoke to the food outlets within the town and got them to extend their opening times because we only wanted the revenue going back into our town. The rest is history."

Our photographer David Dawson visited the event to capture the action...

1. Wainfleet Bike Night Photo: David Dawson Photo: JPI Media

2. Wainfleet Bike Night Photo: David Dawson Photo: JPI Media

3. Wainfleet Bike Night Photo: David Dawson Photo: JPI Media

4. Wainfleet Bike Night Photo: David Dawson Photo: JPI Media