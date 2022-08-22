PICTURES: Water dance was SO captivating at festival in Skegness

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A contemporary dance called Mayfly by Kapow has audiences in Compass Gardens captivated.

After three years away due to the pandemic, the SO Festival arrived to Mablethorpe on Friday and headed to Skegness for the weekend.

Organisers promised an awe-inspiring array of innovative performances from the local and international circuit.

In Skegness performances were spread throughout Tower Gardens, in Compass Gardens and along Tower Esplanade.

Kapow's Mayfly performance at Compass Gardens

One of the highlights was a contemporary dance performance called Mayfly by Kapow.

Artistically it was described as “a spectacular fusion of water, dance, and song. exploring the fleeting, ephemeral nature of life".

However, as the stage came to life with water effects and leaping fountains, the audience was clearly captivated by the flowing movement and relaxing vibes, even if they hadn’t a clue what was going on.

Further down Tower Esplanade was a giant screen displaying selfie images that were drawn from actual photos uploaded by the public.

THE RNLI LIfeboat Station was the perfect setting for The Tide, by Talawa Theatre Company.

‘Robot Selfie’ was delivered at the event in partnership with Visit Lincs Coast DBID and attracted a lot of interest – and some disappointment as catching your image up there was completely by change and onlookers commented a more on-the-spot interactive attraction might have worked better..

In Tower Gardens there was plenty to entertain families waiting eager anticipation of a variety of performances.

A fun-filled messy story about food invited people to grab their pots and pans as award-winning theatre company, LAStheatre, entertained with with ‘The Rascally Diner’.

For children in particular there was the return of the ever-popular Activity Zone, featuring workshops facilitated by local artists and a Community Stage showcasing the best talent in the county, including Top Limitz dance company.

Audiences being entertained at the Rascally Diner in Tower Gardens.

This year’s Festival programme ohad a Lincolnshire focus and a Nordic undercurrent, thanks to Danish Artistic Director, Jens Frimann Hansen, and his colleagues at Helsingør Teater.

Jens said: ‘’We want to create a truly memorable experience for locals, visitors, and holidaymakers alike. Award-winning national and international touring companies will be joining us for SO Festival 2022 and it was important that we brought in acts who work with communities as an integral part of their creation process, so that everyone can become more than just a viewer, and we can shape the festival into an unforgettable experience

together.’’

James Brindle, Magna Vitae’s Chief Executive Director added: “Since its launch in 2009, SO Festival has cemented itself as a key event in the international street theatre cultural calendar, whilst keeping our coastal resorts and communities at its core.

Fun on the menu at the Rascally Diner.

“We are delighted to be bringing SO Festival back to Mablethorpe and Skegness this summer and are incredibly proud to be giving people from all walks of life a chance to step out of their day to day, see the world through new perspectives and experience inspiring street theatre on their doorstep, once again.’’

Brought to you by Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure & Culture with funding support from Arts Council England, East Lindsey District Council and Visit Lincs Coast DBID, SO Festival 2022 promises to take festivalgoers of all ages on a truly memorable journey of discovery.

The Rascally Diner hitting a high note with spectators.

There were no complaints from the locals at the Silent Disco in Tower Gardens

Dancing the day away at the Silent Disco.

Kapow's Mayfly performance at Compass Gardens.

Les Etablissements Lafaille - Very Lost in Tower Gardens.

Les Etablissements Lafaille, Very Lost

A seaside festival wouldn't be perfect without some clowning around by Jekyll On Ice.

Jekyll On Ice

Jekyll On Ice

Deep Six performing on stage in Tower Gardens.

Sophia Roberts 8 of Skegness doing Aerial Acrobatics

Linkage performing on stage

Crowds enjoying the entertainment in Tower Gardens.