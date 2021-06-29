Pile of hoovers were dumped in Gainsborough alleyway

A spokesman from West Lindsey District Council said: “We are seeking information regarding a large fly-tip of hoovers that has been dumped in the alleyway behind Burton Street and Sandsfield Lane, Gainsborough

“You are legally responsible for disposing of your rubbish correctly. If your rubbish is illegally deposited you could be fined or prosecuted.

“If someone else disposes of your rubbish for you, make sure you have their name, address, vehicle description and vehicle registration number – this comes in a form of a waste transfer note.

Hoovers parts were dumped in an alley behind a Gainsborough street

"Any person that takes payment for removing your rubbish must be licensed. Always ask to see a copy of their licence.”

If you discover fly-tipped waste do not touch the waste, fly-tipped waste can be dangerous, it may contain syringes, broken glass, asbestos, toxic chemicals or other hazardous substances, visually inspect the waste, try to determine what the waste consists of and how much there is and note the contents, take note of its exact location, and also, whether it is in or near water, stream, pond etc, and do not disturb the site, there may be evidence that could be used to bring as prosecution.

If you have any information on who may have fly tipped these items or where they may have come from please report it by visiting www.west-lindsey.gov.uk.

If you have large items of household items you need to dispose of you can take them to Gainsborough’s Recycling Centre in Long Wood Road, Corringham Road Industrial Estate, Gainsborough.

To use the Gainsborough Household Waste Recycling Centre, you must book a slot. This reduces queues and waiting times for visitors, reduces traffic congestion around each site and helps to manage visitor numbers and allow for on-site social distancing

If you do not book or you break the site rules, you will not be allowed to unload your waste.