Pilgrim's 'ICU Warriors' take on a big fund-raising challenge

ICU warriors training for their 3 Peaks challenge

And now a team of ‘ICU Warriors’ from Boston Pilgrim Hospital are tackling a different challenge to help raise cash for a vital piece of equipment.

They are aiming to take on the Yorkshire Three Peaks later this month in a bid to raise £15,000 for a Sarah Combilizer – a piece of equipment that will make a big difference to the recovery of Covid patients – for the Intensive Care Unit.

The team have dubbed themselves the ICU Covid Warriors, and plan to conquer the peaks on May 22.

On the 9th floor again!

Made up of eight staff from the ICU along with three supportive partners, the team in full is: Melissa Barton, Debbie Connolly, Zoe Wilkinson, Jacob Zmuda, Trish and Boni Tsuro, Claire and Stu Woodman, Radoslaw and Karolina Jurczuk-Andrzejuk, and Paulina Palus.

As well as walking up and down the nine floors of Pilgim Hospital – as Trish says, there aren’t any hills in Boston – some of the team have been out doing circuits on Old Bolingbroke Hill in Spilsby as they all prepare for the challenge.

Trish explained why they decided to do the Yorkshire Three Peaks. She said: “We were talking about what would be a challenge but still be fun and exciting when eventually we decided on the Three Peaks.

“We felt that it would be a great team building exercise and an opportunity to do something out of the ordinary after a whole year in masks, hoods, respirators, scrubs and gowns.

One of the ICU Warrors

“I think we have renewed appreciation for being able to walk and get out and about. We did consider doing something local but decided to brave the adventure.”

She said the Sarah Combilizer will make a huge difference to patients recovering from coronavirus.

“During the pandemic, many of our patients stayed in for weeks and even months. They lost use of their muscles due to being bed-ridden for a long time,” she said.

“We realised that with equipment like the Sarah Combilizer, we could bring forward the rehabilitation of critically-ill patients because it allows us to stand ventilated patients or those that have lost use of their limbs during illness.

“This would be very good for their chest and reduce the risk of hospital acquired pneumonia. It would also encourage their mobilisation., so it is very important.”

Trish said the warriors wanted to thank IAmCarnivore.co.uk who have pledged a supply of food for the trek, and Chris Cook of Chris Cook Printers, who designed the poster and printed it without charge.