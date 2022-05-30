Pilot scheme for smart wristband

The wristbands.

A pilot project will see the wearable wristbands will store the names and contact details of a wearer’s next of kin, and can be read by smart phones using near field communication technology.

The bracelets can be worn or carried by people living with dementia so, if they get lost, police or members of the public can quickly access details of the next of kin and contact them.

Details can be retrieved simply by placing a mobile phone within two to three centimetres of the device.

These smart wristbands have been supported with a £1,000 grant from PCC Marc Jones and additional funding from local community groups including the Royal British Legion.

If the trial is successful, the project could be rolled out across the county.

According to figures released by the NHS in January this year, there are an estimated 11,800 people in Lincolnshire living with dementia, with 7,200 officially diagnosed.

Across the UK, research shows there are more than 850,000 people who have dementia, and one in 14

people over the age of 65 and one in six people over 80 have the condition.

Mr Jones said the project could be a huge step forward in protecting vulnerable people: “This new technology is one step, but an important one, in ensuring we do everything possible to protect vulnerable people in our community,” he said.

“It is crucial that people living with dementia can get to a place of safety and security, with friends or family, as quickly as possible. These wristbands will achieve that.

“It is another example of how we are trying to harness he latest technology to keep out communities and residents safe.”