Pirates ahoy! at Pegasus

Staff and children at Pegasus Children’s Centre in Osgodby let their imagine run wild to raise the Jolly Roger and take to the high seas as they joined in with ‘Talk like a Pirate Day’.

Joining in Talk Like a Pirate Day at Pegasus Childcare Centre. Image: supplied by Pegasus

Everyone got dressed up as pirates and went for many treasure hunts – but, thankfully, nobody was made to walk the plank.

During one of the treasure hunts, the children found their snack at the local park.

There was also a family pirate stay and play, where families went in to play and everyone enjoyed loads of pirate arts and crafts.

The centre will be running a Halloween Holiday Club from Monday October 23 to Thursday October 26 for all children (ages two to 11).

Booking is required for the holiday club, which now has limited spaces available.

For more details, visit the Pegasus Childcare Facebook Page.