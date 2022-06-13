Pitness appeal after lorry crashes into bungalow near Alford

A white Iveco lorry, travelling from Skegness in the direction of Mablethorpe, collided with a detached bungalow at the junction of Cumberworth Lane and the A52, at 5am on Sunday, June 5.
In a statement Lincolnshire Police said the bungalow suffered significant damage but no injuries were reported.
Investigations are continuing and police would now like to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage of either the collision, or movements of vehicles beforehand.
If you can help, call 101, quoting Incident 74 of 5 June, or email [email protected] putting quoting quoting Incident 74 of 5 June in the subject line.
Alternatively contact the charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, by email, or via the website at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously
Your anonymity is 100% guaranteed. The charity is not interested in who you are, only what you know so the more detail you give the better.