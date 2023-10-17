Register
Pizza Hut in Skegness announces closure

Pizza Hut is to close its outlet on Skegness Retail Park, stating the decision is a result of the "ever-shifting consumer landscape”.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 18th Oct 2023, 00:00 BST
The restaurant on Heath Road Industrial Estate is the latest in the area to announce closure. In 2018 the chain closed the eatery in Boston so it 'could be in the best possible areas to meet demand'.

However, 2020 the company announced the closure of the Grantham branch of Pizza Hut as one of 29 of the chain’s 244 UK restaurants earmarked for closure in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

The Skegness restaurant is situated out of town next door to Skegness Football Club, but has plenty of free parking.

Pizza Hut on rhe Heath Road industrial estate in Skegness has announced its closure.Pizza Hut on rhe Heath Road industrial estate in Skegness has announced its closure.
Pizza Hut on rhe Heath Road industrial estate in Skegness has announced its closure.

Open seven days a week, It offers dine in facilities as well as click and collect and delivery.

Popular deals festure a weekday buffet at £10.99 for adults and £7.99 for children, both with unlimited salad. On Weekends and Bank Holidays, it featured an Unlimited Buffet from £15.99 for adults and from £7.99 for kids.

A Pizza Hut UK and Europe spokesperson said: "We can confirm that our Skegness Hut, located in Skegness Retail Park, will permanently close on Saturday, October 21. Responding to an ever-shifting consumer landscape, our business and operating models are evolving.

"We are confident in the ongoing success of one of Britain’s favourite businesses, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused. In the meantime, our customers can continue to enjoy their favourite slice of pizza in Lincoln, or order from our website here: http://www.pizzahut.co.uk."

