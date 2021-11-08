PJ day at Lincoln care home

Diane Cooper, Joan Mace [102], and Bridie Quinn. EMN-210811-192759001

It was a happy occasion that brought an extra special dose of humour to the day.

Residents enjoyed being served lunch by a fluffy penguin and chatting to a fleecy Minnie Mouse and friends. They unanimously agreed that ‘Pyjama Day should be a regular event.

Home Manager Katie More said: “It was wonderful to see how much residents enjoyed seeing staff in their pyjamas.

“It really did make for a happy, relaxed day – we all had a lot of fun!

“I’m proud that the team went out of their way to arrive in nightwear that would make residents laugh and smile, and it did.

“Another great day at Cloverleaf, Lincoln.”

Regional Manager Maxine Gascoigne said: “What a fun way idea and novel way to come to work!

“Residents at Cloverleaf really enjoyed seeing staff in their pj’s – it made them smile.

“The team at Cloverleaf are always willing to dress up and entertain residents which is amazing.

“This is truly a fantastic, happy community – well done Team Cloverleaf.”