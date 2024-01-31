Places are selling out fast for the UK's flattest marathon in Lincolnshire

A snapshot from last year's Boston Marathon. Photo by David Dales

Boston Marathon returns on Sunday, April 28, this year – with places for the full 26.2 mile marathon selling out fast.

Organisers say they are “hoping for a cool, still and sunny spring morning” to provide ideal conditions for the runners in the full marathon, half marathon, 10k run and fun run.

Jackie Forrest from Boston Marathon Association explained: “This year’s theme chosen by the organisers is “Bomber County”. Both the medal and t-shirt have a Lancaster Bomber in their design proving popular with the runners.”

Jumping for joy - runners at last year's Boston Marathon. Photo by David Dales

The full marathon is already close to 90% sold. The half marathon, capped at 800, is more than 30% sold.

Jackie added: “The organisers expect a late surge in applications as the Half and 10K runners need less training time than the Full so tend to sign up as late as possible.

"Since Covid overseas entries have dropped off, but word of the marathon spreads further and further across the UK and runners looking to improve their personal best times and reach qualifying times for other events, recognise that the Boston Marathon is the flattest in the UK.

“Boston can expect the usual crowds massing in the Market Place from around 7am as runners travel from all over the UK. The full marathon starts at 8am in the Market Place, the 10K will set off at 8:15am from the Central Park gates. The half marathon follows back at the Market Place at 8:30am and the fun run starts from Central Park at 8:45am.

“The course remains unchanged; following a meandering route through Freiston, Butterwick, Bennington, Leverton, Work End and returning back down Seas End, Freiston Shore, Scrane End, Fishtoft, Skirbeck and finishing at Boston College.”

Last year’s winning time for the full marathon was an impressive 2hrs30m and the half was 1hr12m26s.

Jackie added: “Volunteers from the Boston community are already coming forward to man the 13 water stations on route. It’s a fun day and the runners always send high praise for the enthusiasm of the volunteers. Boston Seed, George Kime Transport and Drayton Motors remain the main sponsors. All in all it’s the community spirit which brings this event alive.”