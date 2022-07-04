Plan for new four screen cinema in Gainsborough takes major step forward

West Lindsey District Council has officially acquired the land where the former Lindsey Centre was in the Market Place, which is where the four-screen cinema, two retail units, a restaurant, and additional parking will be built.

The exciting plans for the town are being realised thanks to the council’s £18 million Levelling up Programme to create a Thriving Gainsborough

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Owen Bierley, leader of the council, is delighted to announce the sale completion and said work on the eagerly anticipated project will start very soon.

Plans for a new cinema in Gainsborough are moving forward

He said: “This is huge step forward for our plans to build a ‘Thriving Gainsborough 2024’ and ensure the town reaches its full potential. In doing so this will have an economic impact on the wider district as we attract more people to the area

“It has been a long process, but our team has been working very hard behind the scenes to get where we are and now demolition of the site in preparation for the new build can start.

"I would like to thank everybody for your patience over the last year since the announcement of the project was made but we are now in the position to get the ball rolling and we are feeling very positive about it."

Sally Grindrod Smith, West Lindsey District Council’s director of Planning and Regeneration, said: “Our Invest Gainsborough Initiative has been making huge strides to improve the town over the years and we have had many successes. However, we recognised that we needed to do more to support our town centre and our high streets in order to revitalise the local economy.

“The former Lindsey Centre is an ideal location for the cinema and commercial units as it has great connectivity across the town and will reinvigorate the market place. We want to ensure our Market Place is the centre piece of the town with spaces and activities for people to meet family and friends, shop at our twice weekly markets and dine out in the town centre.”