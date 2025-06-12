Plan to bring neglected Gainsborough building back to life is taking shape

Plans to bring a neglected Gainsborough building back to life are now starting to take shape.

Andrew Wooton, along with his wife, Jane, and daughter Emogene, are currently renovating the former Lloyds bank into a combination of office spaces and residential units.

Having local connections to the town, the family were incredibly passionate about the conservation of the building and remain sympathetic to the preservation of the building and its history throughout the project.

The family were passionate about preserving the conservation of the building alongside bringing it up to modern standards after several years of neglect.

From right to left, Andew Wooton with daughter Emogene, wife Jane, Coun Lesley Rollings, deputy leader of West Lindsey District Council and Coun Trevor Young, leader of West Lindsey District Council.

As a family business, they felt it was important to use local traders and suppliers. They have also ensured the building meets the latest standards in energy efficiency through modern Wi-Fi-enabled radiators, new windows and doors and improved installation, while preserving the heritage and character of the listed building.

Andrew Wooton, a Chartered Surveyor by trade, said: “We could see the building had huge potential and we have seen the positive effect that a cinema can have on a town, like it did in Lincoln and now it feels like a new high street.

“We come to Gainsborough regularly, Emogene went to school here and we have lots of friends here.

“We built a wonderful connection with Abigail Buckland (Townscape Heritage Delivery Officer) who was an amazing point of contact at the council and was really accessible.

“The grants really did make this project happen, if it wasn’t for them we couldn’t have done the work we have done, so we’re really thankful.”

As part of the works, the team is repairing and replacing the rendering, cleaning and repairing the stonework and installing new windows while maintaining and improving an original feature window which proudly sits at the front of the building.

Speaking about Gainsborough, Andrew said the town has “moved on massively”.

He said: “The building itself was neglected for a few years and there were quite a few problems with vandals. But now it’s looking lovely.

“We came here at Christmas and the whole town centre was looking lovely. There were things going on, lights all around and people were out and about. There was a lot of life in the town.

“There is lots to do in the town for people of all ages, there’s lots of shops, places to eat and of course, the cinema when it is built. And that’s before you go into Marshall’s Yard.”

Jane Wooton was clearly thrilled to discover the building’s history during the project and she, along with her husband and daughter, is committed to preserving its heritage. Echoes of the building’s past are thoughtfully integrated into every room.

She said: “It’s a lovely property and we really wanted to bring it back to life. I can’t even describe what it was like initially but now it has a new cottagey feel and we’re making the most of the initial building to make sure it keeps its original features.

“We’ve even found a vaulted wine cellar under the garden.”

Their daughter Emogene added: “We all saw the potential in the building and it was actually my dad that had the vision for it and he was absolutely right. As soon as the project started, it all came together really well.”

The third-floor apartment perfectly demonstrates the special character and feel of the building. The apartment, which the family refer to as “Potters” is dominated by a high triangular ceiling with the original exposed beams on show and a private terrace which overlooks Gainsborough Old Hall and the Riverside Walk.

Andrew said: “We wanted to work with the character rather than taking it away, such as the exposed beams.

“Working with the existing structure did present a few challenges, but we’re so pleased we did because it looks really special.”