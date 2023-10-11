Register
​Plan to paint Rasen poppy red for Remembrance

​An ambitious, creative project is aiming to make an impact next month as part of Market Rasen’s Remembrance events.
By Dianne Tuckett
Published 11th Oct 2023, 07:00 BST
Members of The Old Statin Group with the pile of poppies they have already created. Image: Dianne TuckettMembers of The Old Statin Group with the pile of poppies they have already created. Image: Dianne Tuckett
Members of The Old Statin Group with the pile of poppies they have already created. Image: Dianne Tuckett

​The town’s deputy mayor, Coun Alison Dale, wants to fill the town with poppies of all shapes and sizes ahead of the annual Remembrance parade, on Sunday, November 12.

The former WRAF Corporal wants to bring the community together for this project to show Rasen Remembers.

She said: “It is something all ages and abilities can get involved with.

"The poppies can be made of anything - knitted, crocheted, felt, wood; we just want as many as possible to make an impact to show residents, visitors and those passing through what the community can do when it comes together.”

Coun Dale, who is also a member of the Tealby & Market Rasen Branch of the Royal British Legion, plans to start with a centre piece in the market place and at the cenotaph, and then spread out along the main street as far as she can, depending on the amount of poppies received.

One group that has already got behind the project in abig way is The Old Station Group, the day centre for adults with learning disabilities, based in the former railway station building.

They have already created dozens of poppies from old plastic bottles, as well as a bagful of crocheted poppies from one talented member.

Staff team member Helen Gaynor said: “It is an ideal project for our service users to get involved with, as all abilities are able to take part.

"They are really enjoying making the poppies and it will be great to see them all displayed.”

Donations of poppies will be gratefully received until the end of October.

These can be dropped off at Clip Cafe in Queen Street,which is open 9am to 2pm Monday to Wednesday, or at the council office next to the Festival Hall in Caistor Road.

Coun Dale added: “Ideally, we would likesome ‘Tommys’ too, so if anyone is able to cut those out I would love to hear from them, but we can only do what we can do.”

Meanwhile, the annual general meeting for the Tealby & Market Rasen Branchof the Royal British Legion will take place this Thursday, October 12 in The Advocate Arms, 7pm for 7.30pm.

Related topics:Royal British Legion