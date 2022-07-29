Plan to secure sites from trespassers on council land in Skegness

Tower Gardens Pavilion - the home of Skegness Town Council.

Town clerk Steve Larner said some areas of land, not named in his report for security reasons, were ‘vulnerable to seasonal trespassers’.

"Removing trespassers involves appointing bailiffs and potentially court action.

"The cost of this can run into several thousands of pounds per occasion.

"Trespassers often cause distress and fear of crime in neighbouring properties and communities.”

A number of options were suggested, including steel bars and padlocks.

Coun Sid Dennis said padlocks could be cut and bollards were a better way of securing sites long-term.

"It is important to protect council assets,” added Coun Dan Kirk.